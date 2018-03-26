L-C Elementary holds 2nd annual FRED Night

On Thursday, March 15, Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School held its second annual FRED Night. FRED (Families Read Every Day) is a time for students in grades pre-K to 5 come to the school with their families to engage in various reading activities. Each grade level had a table set up that included an appropriate activity for the student to complete. Students were also provided with a book walk, a free book, snacks, family reading with an Accelerated Reader Test and a book basket raffle. Elaine Williams, from the Lynchburg library, was also able to share what the library has to offer to students and their families. The spring Scholastic Book Fair was also open for the families to shop.

