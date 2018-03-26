Poultry, Pigs and Lambs elects new officers

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs 4-H Club met on March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House. There were 18 members present.

Demonstrations were given by Wesley Kelch, Matthew Gossett, Sam Hamilton, Logan Warner and Rachel Rudy.

The adviser discussed that April 1 is the deadline to turn in enrollment forms to the Extension Office. The adviser wanted to thank everyone who attended the 4-H Round Up at the fairgrounds. She reminded the members about the upcoming Extension Support Committee Dinner on April 21. Members were also asked to help set up for the dinner on April 20 at 6 p.m.

Officer elections were held during the meeting and they are as follows: president Brittany Rhoads, vice president Ashton Bain, secretary Sydney Hamilton, treasurer Sam Hamilton, news reporter Matthew Gossett, health officer Ashlei Hatfield, safety officer Riley Meek and recreation officers Emma Hatfield and Maddie Brault.

The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at the Hamer Township House.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Maddie Brault and Ashton Bain.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, club news reporter.

New officers for the Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs 4-H Club are pictured. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Poultry-PIgs-pic.jpg New officers for the Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs 4-H Club are pictured.