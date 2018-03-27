Great Oaks offers summer career camps

Preparing for 9th or 10th grade? Turn this summer into an adventure. Spend a week learning about a career – maybe something you dream about doing – in a fun setting. Get your hands dirty and gain a little experience with options like cooking, exercise science, digital art, animal care, aviation, welding and more.

Great Oaks Summer Career Camps are available for students preparing to enter the ninth or 10th grade and living in a Great Oaks affiliated school district.

The four- or five-day camps are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and give students the chance to learn more about a career with hands-on activities. The dates, locations, and topics are:

• Diamond Oaks Career Campus; 6375 Harrison Avenue; June 4-8 (five days); tuition $50; Camps available: Kitchen Creations (culinary arts), Exploring Ag (animal/agriculture), Heavy Metals (welding and machining), Mini Makeover (cosmetology), FASST Camp (exercise science and medical).

• Laurel Oaks Career Campus; 300 Oak Drive; Wilmington; May 29-June 1 (four days); Tuition $40; Camps available: Cleared for Takeoff (aviation), Start Your Engines (automotive/mechanical), Mission Medical (healthcare), Communicate with Art (graphic art), Building the Future (construction), FASST Camp (exercise science and medical).

• Live Oaks Career Campus; 5956 Buckwheat Road, Milford; June 11-15 (five days); Tuition $50; Camps available: Mini Makeover (cosmetology), FASST Camp (exercise science and medical), Coding and Computing Commandos (computing), Start Your Engines (automotive/mechanical), Communicate with Art (graphic art).

• Scarlet Oaks Career Campus; 3254 E. Kemper Road; June 4-8 (five days); Tuition $50; Camps available: Protect Your Smile (exercise science and dental careers), Wired for Success (electrical and construction), Friends of the Furry Ones (animal science), Kitchen Creations (culinary arts), Find Your Drive (automotive/mechanical).

For more information or to register visit www.greatoaks.com/camp.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.