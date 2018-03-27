Fairfield FFA members compete

Two members of the Fairfield FFA Chapter, Dale Back and Conner Shoemaker, participated in the Tractor Trouble Shooting Contest at JD Equipment in Wilmington. In this contest they looked over different tractors and other farm equipment to find problems with them. They were required to identify the problem and try to solve it. In this contest they learned valuable skills and tested their knowledge of farm equipment.

Two members of the Fairfield FFA Chapter, Dale Back and Conner Shoemaker, participated in the Tractor Trouble Shooting Contest at JD Equipment in Wilmington. In this contest they looked over different tractors and other farm equipment to find problems with them. They were required to identify the problem and try to solve it. In this contest they learned valuable skills and tested their knowledge of farm equipment. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Fairfield-FFA-pic-1.jpg Two members of the Fairfield FFA Chapter, Dale Back and Conner Shoemaker, participated in the Tractor Trouble Shooting Contest at JD Equipment in Wilmington. In this contest they looked over different tractors and other farm equipment to find problems with them. They were required to identify the problem and try to solve it. In this contest they learned valuable skills and tested their knowledge of farm equipment.