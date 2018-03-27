Hillsboro schools receive clean audit award

The Hillsboro City School District is among several entities that recently received the Auditor of the State Award for their clean audit reports:

Following is a list of schools that received the award:

• Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District (Fairfield County)

• Blanchester Local School District (Clinton County)

• Chillicothe City School District (Ross County)

• Clark-Shawnee Local School District (Clark County)

• Fairborn City School District (Greene County)

• Hillsboro City School District (Highland County)

• Lake Local School District (Stark County)

• Licking Valley Local School District (Licking County)

• Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District (Ashland County)

• Millennium Community School (Franklin County)

• Mound Street Health Careers Academy (Montgomery County)

• Mound Street IT Careers Academy (Montgomery County)

• Mound Street Military Careers Academy (Montgomery County)

• Northridge Local School District (Montgomery County)

• Portsmouth City School District (Scioto County)

• Vinton County Local School District

• Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Franklin County)

• Zenith Academy (Franklin County)

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

• Ethics referrals

• Questioned costs less than $10,000

• Lack of timely report submission

• Reconciliation

• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

• Findings for recovery less than $100

• Public meetings or public records

• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Submitted by Beth Gianforcaro, press secretary, Ohio Auditor of State’s office.