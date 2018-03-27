Posted on by

Hillsboro schools receive clean audit award


Submitted story

The Hillsboro City School District is among several entities that recently received the Auditor of the State Award for their clean audit reports:

Following is a list of schools that received the award:

• Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District (Fairfield County)

• Blanchester Local School District (Clinton County)

• Chillicothe City School District (Ross County)

• Clark-Shawnee Local School District (Clark County)

• Fairborn City School District (Greene County)

• Hillsboro City School District (Highland County)

• Lake Local School District (Stark County)

• Licking Valley Local School District (Licking County)

• Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District (Ashland County)

• Millennium Community School (Franklin County)

• Mound Street Health Careers Academy (Montgomery County)

• Mound Street IT Careers Academy (Montgomery County)

• Mound Street Military Careers Academy (Montgomery County)

• Northridge Local School District (Montgomery County)

• Portsmouth City School District (Scioto County)

• Vinton County Local School District

• Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Franklin County)

• Zenith Academy (Franklin County)

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

• Ethics referrals

• Questioned costs less than $10,000

• Lack of timely report submission

• Reconciliation

• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

• Findings for recovery less than $100

• Public meetings or public records

• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Submitted by Beth Gianforcaro, press secretary, Ohio Auditor of State’s office.

