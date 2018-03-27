Hillsboro schools receive clean audit award

The Hillsboro City School District is among several entities that recently received the Auditor of the State Award for their clean audit reports:
Following is a list of schools that received the award:
• Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District (Fairfield County)
• Blanchester Local School District (Clinton County)
• Chillicothe City School District (Ross County)
• Clark-Shawnee Local School District (Clark County)
• Fairborn City School District (Greene County)
• Hillsboro City School District (Highland County)
• Lake Local School District (Stark County)
• Licking Valley Local School District (Licking County)
• Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District (Ashland County)
• Millennium Community School (Franklin County)
• Mound Street Health Careers Academy (Montgomery County)
• Mound Street IT Careers Academy (Montgomery County)
• Mound Street Military Careers Academy (Montgomery County)
• Northridge Local School District (Montgomery County)
• Portsmouth City School District (Scioto County)
• Vinton County Local School District
• Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Franklin County)
• Zenith Academy (Franklin County)
The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);
• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;
• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:
• Ethics referrals
• Questioned costs less than $10,000
• Lack of timely report submission
• Reconciliation
• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit
• Findings for recovery less than $100
• Public meetings or public records
• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.
A full copy of each report is available online.
Submitted by Beth Gianforcaro, press secretary, Ohio Auditor of State’s office.
