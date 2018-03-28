Team places 4th at district

Four members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently traveled to Felicity Franklin for drictict ag sales. The team members were Brittany Rhoades, Ashlie Hillyer, Haley Hughes and Kristin Jamieson. They placed fourth at districts. Rhoads placed 10th individually and Jamieson placed eighth. Rhoades said “It was a great experience. I wish I would have done it sooner.” In ag sales CDE members act as a vendor and have an item to sell. This year the team had feed pans to sell. The members need to have good communication and persuasive skills in order to sell their product. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Haley Hughes and Brittany Rhoads; (front row, l-r) Ashlie Hillyer and Kristin Jamieson.

Four members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently traveled to Felicity Franklin for drictict ag sales. The team members were Brittany Rhoades, Ashlie Hillyer, Haley Hughes and Kristin Jamieson. They placed fourth at districts. Rhoads placed 10th individually and Jamieson placed eighth. Rhoades said “It was a great experience. I wish I would have done it sooner.” In ag sales CDE members act as a vendor and have an item to sell. This year the team had feed pans to sell. The members need to have good communication and persuasive skills in order to sell their product. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Haley Hughes and Brittany Rhoads; (front row, l-r) Ashlie Hillyer and Kristin Jamieson. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Hillsboro-FFA-pic.jpg Four members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently traveled to Felicity Franklin for drictict ag sales. The team members were Brittany Rhoades, Ashlie Hillyer, Haley Hughes and Kristin Jamieson. They placed fourth at districts. Rhoads placed 10th individually and Jamieson placed eighth. Rhoades said “It was a great experience. I wish I would have done it sooner.” In ag sales CDE members act as a vendor and have an item to sell. This year the team had feed pans to sell. The members need to have good communication and persuasive skills in order to sell their product. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Haley Hughes and Brittany Rhoads; (front row, l-r) Ashlie Hillyer and Kristin Jamieson.