Adena to hold talk on robotic surgery

Are your knees and hips slowing you down? Cold weather can be irritating for everyone, but even more so for those suffering from joint pain.

As joint replacement technology improves, surgery is quickly becoming an appealing alternative when more traditional treatments are unsuccessful.

Join Adena Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Brian Cohen for a free special presentation on Adena’s new Mako orthopedic robotic-assisted surgical option for total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at the Carlisle Building, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe.

Robotic assisted surgery offers the potential for superior outcomes, faster recovery, less bleeding, less scarring, less pain, less chance of infection, shorter hospital stays and many more benefits.

To register, visit www.adena.org/events or call 740-779-8664. Limited seating is available.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.