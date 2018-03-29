The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Louie, a 1-year-old small, mixed breed, neutered male dog. Louie is still considered a puppy and he has lots of energy, loves to play and get lots of attention. He is leash trained and is OK with most of the other shelter dogs. He is even OK with cats. If you could give Louie a good forever home or any of the shelter’s other dogs and cats good home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter has several adult cats for adoption that have been spayed or neutered. It also currently has some mixed breed puppies and some kittens up for adoption. Visit the Highland Humane Society Facebook Page to find out how you can support the organization through your everyday Kroger, Community Market and Amazon purchases.

The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Louie, a 1-year-old small, mixed breed, neutered male dog. Louie is still considered a puppy and he has lots of energy, loves to play and get lots of attention. He is leash trained and is OK with most of the other shelter dogs. He is even OK with cats. If you could give Louie a good forever home or any of the shelter’s other dogs and cats good home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter has several adult cats for adoption that have been spayed or neutered. It also currently has some mixed breed puppies and some kittens up for adoption. Visit the Highland Humane Society Facebook Page to find out how you can support the organization through your everyday Kroger, Community Market and Amazon purchases. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Pet-of-Week.jpg The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Louie, a 1-year-old small, mixed breed, neutered male dog. Louie is still considered a puppy and he has lots of energy, loves to play and get lots of attention. He is leash trained and is OK with most of the other shelter dogs. He is even OK with cats. If you could give Louie a good forever home or any of the shelter’s other dogs and cats good home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter has several adult cats for adoption that have been spayed or neutered. It also currently has some mixed breed puppies and some kittens up for adoption. Visit the Highland Humane Society Facebook Page to find out how you can support the organization through your everyday Kroger, Community Market and Amazon purchases.