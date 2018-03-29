Edgewood Easter Egg Hunt

Edgewood Manor of Greenfield held its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on March 24. Braving the cold, wintry elements of this spring, hundreds of local children scattered, raced and gathered hundreds of eggs filled with treats and prizes. Many ticket prizes and two bicycles for each age group were donated by local businesses and individuals. “We cannot say enough about our community support. Each year our donors go over and above efforts to make this community event a success. Kuddos to the activities department, marketing team and the entire staff at Edgewood for their personal donations, time and effort,” said Elaine Williams, director of social services at Edgewood Manor. “Every year our residents enjoy stuffing the candy in the eggs and watching the children scamper for the eggs. It’s their way to help support our community events and paying it forward for the children.” Shown in one photo are the 7- to 8-year-old bike winners, A.J. Louk and Brylee Babbs. Not pictured are the 3 years and under bike winners, Scarlett Rain Brewer and Bradley Allen Walker. Names were not unavailable for 4 to 6 years age group. The other photo shows some of the prizes that were given away.

