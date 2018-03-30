On Thursday, April 12 the Catholic Rural Life of the St. Martin Deanery will hold its regular meeting. On the agenda are a report about the Farm Bill Program held Feb. 11 at Guardian Angels Church and planning for further advocacy about the Farm Bill. The meetings are open to anyone who shares the goals of bringing a Christian perspective to life in rural areas, preserving rural heritage and working to promote dialogue between rural and urban leaders. The meeting will be held at St. Mary’s church hall in Arnheim at 7 p.m. For more information call Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647. Presenters at Recent Catholic Rural Life Program about the 2018 Farm Bill were Tony Stieritz, Christine Melendez Ashley, Sr. Christine Pratt and Pat Hornschemeier.

