Habitat for Humanity store holding grand re-opening

The Highland County Habitat for Humanity store located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro will host a store grand re-opening ceremony and reception to follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7. The store welcomes residents and business owners of Highland County and nearby counties to attend and help celebrate the store’s renovations. This is a free event that will include a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, followed by a reception with drinks and snacks, raffle prizes and kids activities. The store provides the community with home décor, fixtures, caulking, paint and anything else home related that may be dented, slightly used or new at a discounted price. The proceeds from the store are used for Habitat’s day-to-day operations, small home and community projects, and whole house builds.

The Highland County Habitat for Humanity store located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro will host a store grand re-opening ceremony and reception to follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7. The store welcomes residents and business owners of Highland County and nearby counties to attend and help celebrate the store’s renovations. This is a free event that will include a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, followed by a reception with drinks and snacks, raffle prizes and kids activities. The store provides the community with home décor, fixtures, caulking, paint and anything else home related that may be dented, slightly used or new at a discounted price. The proceeds from the store are used for Habitat’s day-to-day operations, small home and community projects, and whole house builds. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Habitat-pic.jpg The Highland County Habitat for Humanity store located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro will host a store grand re-opening ceremony and reception to follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7. The store welcomes residents and business owners of Highland County and nearby counties to attend and help celebrate the store’s renovations. This is a free event that will include a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, followed by a reception with drinks and snacks, raffle prizes and kids activities. The store provides the community with home décor, fixtures, caulking, paint and anything else home related that may be dented, slightly used or new at a discounted price. The proceeds from the store are used for Habitat’s day-to-day operations, small home and community projects, and whole house builds.