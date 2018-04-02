Shooting Sports 4-H Club elects officers

During the 2018 Safety Session of the Highland County Shooting Sports 4-H Club the club elected officers. The new officers are: president Dale Back, vice president Autumn Bennett, secretary Clay Brown, treasurer Owen Ryan, news reporter Addyston Knauff, health officer Wesley Mccoppin and safety officer Garren Ryan. In addition, the club reviewed several safety aspects such as personal protective equipment, MATE, proper passing, range safety, and styles of actions. Safety is the most important skill learned at Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports. The club takes it very seriously while having fun learning rifle, pistol, muzzleloading, archery and shotgun sporting skills. Not pictured is Owen Ryan.

During the 2018 Safety Session of the Highland County Shooting Sports 4-H Club the club elected officers. The new officers are: president Dale Back, vice president Autumn Bennett, secretary Clay Brown, treasurer Owen Ryan, news reporter Addyston Knauff, health officer Wesley Mccoppin and safety officer Garren Ryan. In addition, the club reviewed several safety aspects such as personal protective equipment, MATE, proper passing, range safety, and styles of actions. Safety is the most important skill learned at Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports. The club takes it very seriously while having fun learning rifle, pistol, muzzleloading, archery and shotgun sporting skills. Not pictured is Owen Ryan. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Shooting-sports-pic.jpg During the 2018 Safety Session of the Highland County Shooting Sports 4-H Club the club elected officers. The new officers are: president Dale Back, vice president Autumn Bennett, secretary Clay Brown, treasurer Owen Ryan, news reporter Addyston Knauff, health officer Wesley Mccoppin and safety officer Garren Ryan. In addition, the club reviewed several safety aspects such as personal protective equipment, MATE, proper passing, range safety, and styles of actions. Safety is the most important skill learned at Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports. The club takes it very seriously while having fun learning rifle, pistol, muzzleloading, archery and shotgun sporting skills. Not pictured is Owen Ryan.