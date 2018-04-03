Lynchburg Lions honor L-C state FFA champs

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting March 26 at the Lions Club Building. Special guests for the evening were members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Dairy Products Skills Team that won first place in a state FFA contest recently. The team will represent Ohio in the national contest later this year. The members discussed how the contest is conducted and all the skills and facts that must be known to compete. Pictured, from left, are Lion Janet Florance, Lion Bob Roth, FFA team members Kelsey Arnett and Makayla Creed, team coach Jo Heather Arnett, team member Kara Williams and Lion Jim Faust.

