Adena scholarship applications available

The Adena Health Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.

Since 2002, the foundation has awarded more than $716,000 in scholarships to students from Adena’s 10-county service region.

Students who apply must be working toward a degree in a health care field. Scholarships are available by field of study which include: physical therapy, speech therapy, audiology, licensed physical/occupational therapy assistant, radiology technologist, nursing, medical technologist or medical laboratory technologist, medicine and pharmacy.

Current or past scholarship recipients must re-apply in order to be considered for the 2018-19 school year.

Applicants must have a high school GPA of at least 3.3 and diploma or a GED score of at least 550. They must also be a permanent resident of one of the counties in Adena’s service area and must provide proof of admission to their academic program of choice. Proof of college admission does not always constitute admission to a specific program. If your program admission is pending please mark “pending” on your application and provide proof as soon as possible.

For more details on the scholarship requirements, the special criteria listed for each field of study, and to download an application, go to www.adena.org/foundation.

All applications must be received at the Adena Health Foundation, 9 Paint St., Chillicothe, or postmarked no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The Adena Health Foundation Scholarship Program is made possible by the fundraising efforts of the Volunteer Advisory Council of Adena, The Women’s Board of Adena and several generous endowments and funds.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.