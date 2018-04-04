Bright awarded at SOESC meeting

The Bright Local School District was recognized recently by receiving awards at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Four County Board Meeting held at Laurel Oaks in Wilmington. Community member Doug Hauke was presented the SOESC Highland County’s Friend of Education Award for all he does for the Bright Local Schools, Bright Elementary Principal Mike Bick accepted the ODE Momentum Award for the Bright Elementary School and special education coordinator Lisa Beresford received the 5 Star Award for Bright Local’s outstanding preschool.

