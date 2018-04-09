L-C Elementary Students of Month

The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for March. The students were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work and for being a positive role model for others.

The students are first-graders Kinsey Fulks, Camryn Hubbard, Abigail Runyan and Carson Fenner; kindergartners Easton Landess-Williford, Annabelle Thompson and Ashton Fawley; second-graders Weley Herbert and Savannah Tong; fourth-graders Josyln Rockey, and Sadie Knisley; third-grader Kylie O’Connor; fourth-graders Carson Pfister and Halle Greene; second-graders Hayley Crase and Kristian Beachy; fifth-graders Cameron Schultz and Addie Downing; fourth-grader Jamison Miracle; fifth-graders Brianna Sprik and Rylie Mozingo; fourth-grader Evan Fenner; fifth-grader Jackson Wells; and fourth-grader Ryan Stroop; prekindergarten students Chloe Pierce and Blake Osborn; and kindergartent students Michael Whitenack and Riley Markey (1).

Submitted by Erin Walters.