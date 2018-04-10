Community Care joins urges health care decisions

National Healthcare Decisions Day is April 16, with the focus on reminding people, regardless of age or current health status, of the importance of making their personal health care decisions known. Community Care Hospice is joining the effort to encourage members of our community to participate in important discussions about end-of-life care.

Every day, Community Care Hospice helps families come to terms with the unimaginable loss of a loved one. Family members are torn as they consider what is right, what is best, how to best honor the life of their loved one. There may be differences of opinion that can fracture families forever. This does not need to happen.

By sharing information with loved ones and your doctor about what you would want when you are facing life-limiting circumstances, you are not only helping yourself, you are also alleviating family members of guilt, stress, fear and potential long-lasting conflict.

According to a National Institute of Health study, only 26.3 percent of U.S. adults have completed an Advance Directive. Why not more? Most had thought about it, but not completed the forms. The primary reasons offered were that they did not know about the forms or were concerned about cost or complexity.

In reality, it is simple, easy and free to take the steps to assure your health care decisions are honored:

• Talk with your loved ones about your preferences for health care planning;

• Visit DecideToBeHeard.org to locate resources about the topic;

• Forms can also be found online at www.ohioshospice.org/ACP.

Show your love for your family by taking the necessary steps to establish your wishes during National Healthcare Decisions Week. They will be forever grateful to you for it.

Community Care Hospice is a not-for-profit hospice founded in 2004 serving 10 counties. In 2014, more than 300 patients and families received care from the organization, which employs 36. Community Care Hospice is committed to ensuring that the patients live each day fully and as alert and pain-free as possible. Community Care Hospice honors patients by providing them with the freedom to make informed decisions and provides special care and support for families.

Submitted by Vicky Forrest, Community Care Hospice.