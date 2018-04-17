McClain’s Wilson headed to national competition

Sarah Wilson has used her skills and knowledge to qualify for a trip to Dallas this June. The Laurel Oaks Health Technology student from McClain High School earned the chance to attend the International Conference for HOSA — Future Health Professionals based on her performance at state competition.

Wilson took third place in Ohio in the Extemporaneous Writing category. In this event, students are given a topic and must demonstrate both their knowledge and their writing skills in a timed competition.

She will compete with other top students from across the United States and will meet with health care educators and professionals and attend seminars during the conference.

Great Oaks offers more than 30 career programs for high school students, including health care programs in Dental Assisting, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, Health Technology, Secondary Practical Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

HOSA — Future Healthcare Professionals is a national student organization dedicated to health care education.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.