REACH for Tomorrow joins Chamber

On March 16 the Highland County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recent joining of REACH for Tomorrow with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

REACH for Tomorrow is a not-for-profit that was developed to fill gaps in the communities through Restoration, Education, Advocacy, Collaboration, and Hope. Reach offers services in:

RESTORING – Behavior coaching, therapy dogs, and RISE groups

EDUCATING – Help Me Grow, training and conferences, trauma training, and 24:7 DAD

ADVOCATING – Infant mortality, Eat – Love – Play cookbooks, equipping conferences, Ohio Faith Net, and young living

COLLABORATING – Highland County QRT and equipping conference

HOPE – Church partnerships and Ohio Faith Net

REACH for Tomorrow, a Greenfield nonprofit that has helped facilitate a number of local events and initiatives aimed at reducing drug abuse and raising awareness of other societal issues, is located at 132 S. Washington St., Greenfield.

For more information on services provided visit: http://www.reachfortomorrowohio.org/”.

Submitted by Lauren Hamilton, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Heather Gibson, CEO of REACH for Tomorrow, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony celebrating joining the Highland County Chamber of Commerce held at the Greenfield facility last month. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Reach-pic.jpg Heather Gibson, CEO of REACH for Tomorrow, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony celebrating joining the Highland County Chamber of Commerce held at the Greenfield facility last month.