800-plus attend HDH Health Fair

Highland District Hospital hosted its annual Health Fair on Saturday, April 14 with more than 800 attendees.

The Highland District Hospital Foundation sponsored event and offered reduced cost comprehensive blood screenings, colorectal cancer screenings, and prostate-specific antigen screenings. Additional free screening services included pulmonary function testing, skin cancer screenings, diabetic screenings, and memory screenings. Participants were also able to walk through the new educational colon exhibit and tour the mammography suite to view the new Tomosynthesis 3D Mammography Unit.

The Highland District Hospital Legal Team was on-site to help participants complete free Healthcare Power of Attorney and Living Wills.

This collaboration with more than 40 different health care vendors was an effort to promote community health education among the public and share resources that are available within our community.

The Highland District Hospital Foundation would like to recognize the following for their financial support of the health fair: The Rural Health Collaborative, The Cassner Foundation, NCB and The Highland District Hospital medical staff.

Submitted by Brandy Luke, Highland District Hospital.

Participants were able to walk through the new educational colon exhibit last Saturday during the annual Highland District Hospital Health Fair. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Health-Fair-pic.jpg Participants were able to walk through the new educational colon exhibit last Saturday during the annual Highland District Hospital Health Fair.