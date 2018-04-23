Precious Pearls celebrate annual spring fling

The Hillsboro Annual Spring Fling was a huge success. One hundred and fifteen Red Hatters attended the event at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, and the food was good, hot served by volunteers from the community. The picture shows Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin reading a proclamation celebrating the Red Hat Society’s 20-year anniversary in the city of Hillsboro on April 25. The Precious Pearls proclaimed April 25 Red Hat Society Day in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Annual Spring Fling was a huge success. One hundred and fifteen Red Hatters attended the event at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, and the food was good, hot served by volunteers from the community. The picture shows Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin reading a proclamation celebrating the Red Hat Society’s 20-year anniversary in the city of Hillsboro on April 25. The Precious Pearls proclaimed April 25 Red Hat Society Day in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Red-Hats-pic.jpg The Hillsboro Annual Spring Fling was a huge success. One hundred and fifteen Red Hatters attended the event at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, and the food was good, hot served by volunteers from the community. The picture shows Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin reading a proclamation celebrating the Red Hat Society’s 20-year anniversary in the city of Hillsboro on April 25. The Precious Pearls proclaimed April 25 Red Hat Society Day in Hillsboro.