Grim will celebrate 80 years

Gary Grim is having an open house to celebrate his wife Shelba’s 80th birthday from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at the Pisgah-Mt. Plesant Federated Church, 3217 Lyndon Rd., Greenfield. No gifts are requested, just the pleasure of your company.

