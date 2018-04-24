Riggers Trailer Parts news Chamber member

The Highland County Chamber celebrates with new Chamber member Riggs Trailer Parts, which opened in Hillsboro in January 2018. It is owned by Ed and Ronda Riggs and operated daily by Glenn Miller. “We opened the business to give the manufactured housing community a place to purchase parts, indoor and out, as well as having their homes serviced by a company that will always treat them the old-fashioned way with respect and gratitude for their business. We look forward to serving the community well into the future,” the business said in a news release. Riggs Trailer Parts is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 8273 SR 73, Hillsboro. Call 937-402-4257 for more information.

