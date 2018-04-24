Democratic Women Basket Bazaar

The Highland County Democratic Women will hold their annual Basket Bazaar, with a carry-in dinner and auction, on Tuesday, May 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Highland County Administration Building.

The guest speaker will be Ohio Treasurer candidate Rob Richardson.

Also attending will be John D. Knauff, candidate for Highland County commissioner, and possibly Jill Schiller and Janet Everhard, candidates running for Congress, 2nd Congressional District; Justin Grimes, candidate for state representative 91st District; Scott Dailey, candidate for state Senate, District 17.

Meat, drinks and table service will be provided. An auction will be held with John Knauff as auctioneer.

The public is cordially invited.

Submitted by Jolene Walker.