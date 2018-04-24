Eyres will celebrate 60 years

Marvin and Shirley (Redkey) Eyre of Sardinia will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this spring. They were married May 3, 1958 at the Church of Christ in Mowrystown with Jim Garret officiating at the ceremony. Alvin and Lucille Eyre stood up with the couple. They have one daughter, Kathy (Lyle) Flach of Springfield, Ill.; as well as two granddaughters, Elizabeth (Ben) Burkard of Hillsboro and Ashley Hauke of Springfield, Ill.; along with six great-grandsons, Cameron, Braydon and Ashton Burkard of Hillsboro, Noah Ramirez, and Landan and Logan Hauke of Springfield, Ill. The Eyres have lived in Sardinia all their married life on the family farm.

