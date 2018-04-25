Poultry, Pigs, Lambs 4-H Club meets

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs 4-H Club met on Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House. There were 18 4-H and Cloverbud members present.

Demonstrations were given by Isaac Stacey and Sydney Hamilton.

The adviser wanted to thank everyone who helped with the setup and attended the Extension Support Dinner.

If you need to make a change on your project, it must be done by May 1 by contacting your adviser or the Extension Office.

The adviser discussed with members the importance of selecting quality animals and providing them with good nutritional feed and a proper living environment. It’s important to take care of your animals and make them presentable at the fair.

A quality assurance meeting will be held at Lynchburg at 6 p.m. on April 25. The Poultry Quality Assurance Meeting will be held at the Poultry/Rabbit Barn at the Highland County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. on April 26.

The next meeting of the 4-H club will be held at 2 p.m. May 6 at the Hamer Township House.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Matthew Gossett and Caden Faust.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, 4-H club news reporter.