Johnathan Naylor is shown cleaning a gravestone last fall at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Members of the Friends of Cherry Fork Cemetery Facebook Group are planning another workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 5 to clean more gravestones in the historic section of the Cherry Fork Cemetery. No experience is needed to volunteer. Bring a friend, Boy/Girl Scout, or youth group. Children groups between the ages of 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult leaders.

The Friends of Cherry Fork Cemetery will show you the proper way to clean gravestones using guidelines from the National Center of Preservation Technology and Training and Cemetery Conservators for United Standards. During the workday instructors will apply D/2, a biological solution, to the gravestones. The product removes the growth of lichen and moss without damaging the underlying stone.

Those taking part should bring: a soft nylon or natural bristle scrub brush; plastic or wooden spatula (not metal); clean or new spray bottle that has not been used for spraying herbicides, pesticides, bleach or ammonia; and/or one- or two-gallon sprayer that has not been used for spraying herbicides, pesticides, bleach or ammonia.

Water will be provided by the Wayne Township Trustees

Those attend should also bring a footstool or something to kneel on; an old, clean towel or two to wipe hands on; bucket to carry supplies in; garden gloves or work gloves for pulling weeds and grass around gravestones as necessary; sunscreen; and water to drink.

A primitive outdoor toilet is on site.

Submitted by Lisa Williams, Friends of Cherry Fork Cemetery.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Cherry-Fork-pic.jpg