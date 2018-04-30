McClain FFA livestock team state champs

On April 27 the McClain FFA won the state livestock judging contest, beating out 169 teams and 978 individuals. The team qualified for the state finals at the preliminary contest in March. The members that qualified for finals were Emily Jones, Caleb Cook, Eric Anderson and Bryn Karnes. At the state contest the members judged three classes of livestock and prepared reasons for each class. They were also required to complete a team activity. By winning this contest, the team will be representing Ohio and competing at The National FFA Convention in Indianapolis against other state winners from across the country. The chapter is excited for this opportunity. This is the first time the McClain FFA has won the contest since 1974 and it looks forward to the opportunities this will bring the members.

