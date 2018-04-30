Laurels gets Wishes Come True Grant

The Laurels of Hillsboro recently received a Wishes Come True Grant for its participation in the Senior Crimestoppers program. The program is sponsored by NCB and its partnership with the Senior Housing Crime Prevention Foundation. The Wishes Come True grant’s purpose is to fulfill a wish or need for one or more of the senior residents. Pictured are Jo Sanborn, Laurels director, and Heather Cummings, NCB marketing manager.

