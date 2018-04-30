Homemakers Show big winners

Pictured are winners of the major prizes from last Thursday’s Times-Gazette Homemakers Show at the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. Bonnie Throckmorton, left, won $100 from The Laurels as a door prize. Mary White, center, won a patio set from Walmart. Judy Mason, right, won $100 from The Laurels in the food drive drawing.
