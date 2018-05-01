On Tuesday, April 24 the Fairfield FFA Floriculture team traveled to Wooster to compete in the State Floriculture CDE. The team consisted of Rachel Schuler, Alexis Tompkins, Teigan Thackston and Kohler Bartley. The team placed 19th overall. A total of 103 individuals competed. Individual placings are as follows: Teigan Thackston 65th, Alexis Tompkins 79th, Rachel Schuler 84th and Kohler Bartley 93rd. The team members had to place different floral arrangements, identify floral equipment, diseases, insects and plant names. Pictured, from left, are Kohler Bartley, Rachel Schuler, Alexis Tompkins and Teigan Thackston.

