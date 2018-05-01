Five Highland County teams compete in Envirothon

The Area 5 Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual Envirothon on April 24 at Liberty Park in Hillsboro. The competition is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students.

Each student on an Envirothon team is challenged to test their knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and current environmental issues. The following schools represented Highland County by participating in this year’s Envirothon: Lynchburg-Clay High School coached by Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro FFA coached by Libby McNeal and Greenfield McClain High School coached by Ashley Kesler.

The top four scoring teams from each Area Envirothon are eligible to compete in the State Envirothon and this year the Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team won first in the competition and Lynchburg-Clay Gold placed third, making both teams eligible to compete in the state contest to be held on June 11-12 at the Cedarville University in Greene County.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland Soil and Water Conservation District operations manager.

The first place Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team is pictured: (front row, l-r) Leah Bauer and Allison Kohus; (back row, l-r) Kurt Hamilton, Kara Williams and Austin Leininger. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_LynchburgClay-Mustang-1st.jpg The first place Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team is pictured: (front row, l-r) Leah Bauer and Allison Kohus; (back row, l-r) Kurt Hamilton, Kara Williams and Austin Leininger. The third place Lynchburg-Clay Gold team is pictured (front row, l-r) Grace Brownsberger and Lindsey Throckmorten; (back row, l-r) Sydney Morris, Branson Young and Kelsey Arnett. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_LynchburgClay-Gold-3rd.jpg The third place Lynchburg-Clay Gold team is pictured (front row, l-r) Grace Brownsberger and Lindsey Throckmorten; (back row, l-r) Sydney Morris, Branson Young and Kelsey Arnett. Hillsboro FFA team is pictured, from left, Katie Craig, Alora Brown, Haley Hughes, Ashlie Hillyer and Jade Neukam. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Hillsboro-FFA-2.jpg Hillsboro FFA team is pictured, from left, Katie Craig, Alora Brown, Haley Hughes, Ashlie Hillyer and Jade Neukam. The Greenfield McClain Gold Tigers team is pictured, from left, Connor Snavely, Justin Hall, Harley Penwell and Mallory Faulconer. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_McClain-Gold-Tiger2.jpg The Greenfield McClain Gold Tigers team is pictured, from left, Connor Snavely, Justin Hall, Harley Penwell and Mallory Faulconer. The Greenfield McClain Purple Tigers team is pictured, from left, Carmon Reichman, Carter Campbell, Olivia Slone and Hannah Helterbrand. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_McClain-Purple-Tigers2.jpg The Greenfield McClain Purple Tigers team is pictured, from left, Carmon Reichman, Carter Campbell, Olivia Slone and Hannah Helterbrand.