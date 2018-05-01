Rotary scholarships awarded

Hillsboro Rotarian Dr. Kevin Boys, chair of Rotary’s scholarship committee, presented a $1,000 check Tuesday to Matthew Mangus, a senior at Fairfield High School and the son of Bill and Debbie Mangus. Mangus said he plans to attend Youngstown State University. Another scholarship winner, Emily Young of Hillsboro High School, was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting due to illness. HHS Guidance Counselor Jessica Rhoades attended on her behalf.

