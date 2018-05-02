Mayor proclaims Buddy Poppy Week in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings is pictured Wednesday reading a proclamation declaring May 5-12 as Buddy Poppy Week in Hillsboro. The poppies shown in the picture can be purchased at the Hillsboro VFW, Hillsboro City Building and Highland County Veterans Service Office for a donation. Some of the proceeds benefit the disabled veterans who assemble the poppies, but a larger portion stays in Highland County to help local veterans. Pictured, from left, are John Walker, Hillsboro VFW poppy chairman; Kathy Murphy, VFW Auxiliary member; Dwight Reynolds, VFW senior vice commander; and Hastings.

