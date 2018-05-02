Grover named a Friend of 4-H

John Grover (center) recently received a Friend of 4-H Award during the Member, Officer and Adviser Conference, along with Nikki Eyre and Steve Dillon. Grover has been involved in the 4-H program for many years including being part of the 4-H program as a youth. He is always willing to assist where needed. Many people know him from working the sale ring at the fair, auctioneering the Extension Fundraiser Dinner or as a dad to three individuals who have been and are involved in the 4-H program. Pictured are Cole Newsome, president of the 4-H Committee; Grover and Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator.

