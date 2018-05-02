The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Chico, an approximately a 1-year-old neutered Chihuahua mix. He loves to run, play, sit on your lap and is just a very well-mannered all around awesome dog. He walks well on a leash and gets along well with other dogs and cats. If you could give Chico, or any of the other dogs and cats at the animal shelter, a good forever home, contact the Humane Society, 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter will have kittens available soon. If you have the time and patience to help foster a litter, let the shelter know.

The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Chico, an approximately a 1-year-old neutered Chihuahua mix. He loves to run, play, sit on your lap and is just a very well-mannered all around awesome dog. He walks well on a leash and gets along well with other dogs and cats. If you could give Chico, or any of the other dogs and cats at the animal shelter, a good forever home, contact the Humane Society, 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter will have kittens available soon. If you have the time and patience to help foster a litter, let the shelter know.