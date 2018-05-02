Highland County Commissioners issue proclamations

The Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday proclaimed the week of May 7-11 In-Demand Jobs Week. Shown from left are Commissioner Jeff Duncan, Rhonda Fannin, director of workforce services at OhioMeansJobs, Commissioner Shane Wilkin, Janet Taylor, center attendant at OhioMeansJobs, and Commissioner Terry Britton.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners pauses for a photo Wednesday with representatives from the Area Agency on Aging District 7 and Highland County Senior Citizens Center after declaring May Older Americans Month in Highland County.