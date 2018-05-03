Thackston wins state poultry contest

On April 27, Fairfield FFA member Teigan Thackston participated in the Ohio State Poultry Management CDE Finals where she judged carcasses and was tested on her overall knowledge of poultry. Thackston earned the title of first place individual.

