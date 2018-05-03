Lynchburg observes Arbor Day

On April 28, the village of Lynchburg observed Arbor Day by planting eight trees in village parks. Five trees were planted along the creek at the covered bridge. River birch, crimson maple and bald cypress varieties were planted. Three trees – oak and shade master locust, were planted at Old School Park. The village extended thanks to all who came out on a cold, windy day to help. It offered special thanks to Mayor Terry Burden for use of his trailer and for picking up the trees. Pictured are some of the helpers: Nick Shaffer, Jamie Burton, Terry Burden, Chris Hamlin, Marty Bailey, and Addison, Brittany and Sandy West. Not pictured are Trudi Tedrick and Tristan Wilbanks.

