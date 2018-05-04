HHS holds Senior Showcase

A Senior Showcase was held recently at Hillsboro High School. The school had more than 30 businesses in attendance that provided current and future employment possibilities to Hillsboro’s graduating seniors. Seniors were encouraged to bring resumes and have a personal conversation with local community businesses to gain a better understanding of what the community has to offer in terms of employment.

