Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darnell W. Brown, 33, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on three counts of child endangering.

Glenna Mojica, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested on three counts of child endangering.

Nikole Gergely, 19, of Lynchburg, was cited for failure to maintain control.

Allen Greene, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft by deception.

Jeremy Ballein, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brittaney Balon, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Rebekah Brown, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Brianna Lalonde, 26, of Wilmington, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

May 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Samual Gunther, 27, of Wilmington, as arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Dexter R. Brown, 3,0 of Maryland, was arrested for obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and trafficking in drugs.

Glenna Mojica, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for aiding/abet another and

pemiitting drug abuse.

Dwayne Rusk, 28, of Norwood, was cited for public intoxication.

Mattie Pierce, 73, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash on North West Street at Pea Ridge Road. Leah Stone, 29, of Hillsboro, was northbound on North West Street when a vehicle driven by Robert Hunter, 88, of Lynchburg, attempted to make a left turn onto North West Street and struck Stone’s vehicle on the driver’s side causing minor damage to both vehicles. Hunter was cited for failure to yield.