Caldwell presents at Mount Union

McKenzie Caldwell, of Leesburgh, presented research during the University of Mount Union’s 11th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day on Tuesday, April 22, on Mount Union’s campus. Caldwell, who studies writing and French, presented “The Girl on the Swing.”

SCHOLAR Day is a campuswide event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students.

Three formal presentation sessions and two poster sessions were included this year, highlighting 51 formal presentations and 22 posters. Presentations represented 33 academic programs, including Mount Union’s Master of Arts in Educational Leadership (MAEL), Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant Studies graduate programs.

This event gives students a chance to share their latest academic research with faculty, staff, students, family, friends and the surrounding communities.

Submitted by University of Mount Union.