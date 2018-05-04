Arbor Day observed in Greenfield

In observance of Arbor Day on April 27, Greenfield officials gave seedlings to local first graders and visited several nursing homes where trees were planted.

Phil Clyburn, chairperson of Greenfield Village Council and a member of the local Tree Commission, along with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and staff member Holly Ellinger, visited first graders of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District to give away approximately 175 Douglas fir seedlings to the students. Clyburn and Wilkin told the young students about the importance of trees, which provide many benefits and help beautify the community. Trees are a renewable resource and provide food and shelter for many types of wildlife. Trees give off oxygen, provide a cooling shade canopy, and many varieties produce tasty fruit.

In observance of Arbor Day, Clyburn signed a proclamation setting aside April 27 as Arbor Day in Greenfield. In addition to presenting each first grader at Buckskin, Rainsboro and Greenfield elementary schools with a seedling, Clyburn noted that the Greenfield Tree Commission has planted trees in the business district as part of its continuing efforts, leading to Greenfield being named a Tree City USA Community for the past four years.

Greenfield officials also visited Edgewood Manor, 850 Nellie St., and Hearth & Care, 238 S. Washington St., where nursing home staff members and residents joined in the celebration by planting trees on their properties as part of a tradition that has been going on for several years.

At Edgewood Manor, Administrator Susan Michaelson helped staff and residents plant a Magnolia blossom tree.

As residents gathered at Hearth & Care, Administrator Kristi Dixon brought a Cleveland pear this year to plant in the tree lawn along South Street.

The history of Arbor Day dates to April 1872 in Nebraska City, Neb. when J. Sterling Morton encouraged the planting of trees. As a result, approximately a million trees were planted in Nebraska. In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt issued an Arbor Day proclamation to the school children of the United States, pointing out the importance of trees and encouraging the teaching of forestry.

Submitted by Holly Ellinger, village of Greenfield.

Hearth & Care residents and staff members pitch in with village of Greenfield representatives to help plant a tree along South Street on Arbor Day. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Arbor-pic1.jpg Hearth & Care residents and staff members pitch in with village of Greenfield representatives to help plant a tree along South Street on Arbor Day. Rainsboro Elementary first grade students learned about the value of trees during an Arbor Day observance April 27. Each student received a tree seedling provided by the village of Greenfield. Pictured with the students are Greenfield officials Todd Wilkin and Phil Clyburn. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Arbor-pic-2.jpg Rainsboro Elementary first grade students learned about the value of trees during an Arbor Day observance April 27. Each student received a tree seedling provided by the village of Greenfield. Pictured with the students are Greenfield officials Todd Wilkin and Phil Clyburn.