Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, April 30 through Sunday, May 6 are as follows: The police department received 413 calls, (five 911), investigated 10 crashes, took nine offense reports, made 38 arrests, and completed 168 security checks.

May 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bethany Moore, 36, of Bainbridge, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

David E. Bailey, 34 of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

May 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jamie B. Florence, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

May 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brenda M. Kirk, 48, of Sinking Springs, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Heidi Y. Brown, 26, of Washington C.H., was arrested for domestic violence and endangering children.

Cassidy Scheirer, 34, of Ironton, was arrested for obstructing justice and endangering children.