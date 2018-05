Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Glen Hafer II, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

May 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alvin Smith, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Harley Mussetter, 24, Sabina, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

May 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Colin Tumbleson, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

May 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Burns, 20, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging and menacing by stalking.

Ty Erskine, 42, Bainbridge, was arrested for theft and possession of marijuana.

May 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathan Sweeney, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lowell Riffle, 23, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.