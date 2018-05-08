Fresh Encounter installing AEDs

In the United States approximately 360,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest, or SCA, eachyear. Of those, about 92 percent die. In fact, the number of people who die each year from SCA is roughly equivalent to the number who die from breast cancer, colon cancer, AIDS, motor vehicle accidents, prostate cancer, leukemia and murder combined.

Those numbers are staggering and Fresh Encounter managed stores are doing their part to reduce those numbers by investing in Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) which will be placed in their corporate office and all 58 stores located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Automatic External Defibrillators are portable electronic devices that automatically diagnose potentially life-threatening irregular heart rhythms. If the AED detects a problem that may respond positively to an electric shock, it permits a shock to be delivered to restore a normal heart rhythm.

When AEDs are utilized quickly, combined with CPR and trained caregivers, the chances of survival increase from 8 percent to 70 percent for victims of sudden cardiac arrest.

“Our guests and staff are our friends and family.” said Michael Needler Jr., CEO of Fresh Encounter Inc. “They support our business every day and we want to make sure we have the opportunity to serve them in any way possible. That’s why we are taking proactive measures to ensure we are prepared to assist anyone from staff to guests that may experience SCA in our facilities”.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest has had a personal impact on Needler. A close friend died of SCA in February 2017. She was only 39.

“Having a device as simple as an AED nearby could have made a difference for a wife and mother of two young children,” Needler said. “In some communities, we are located at the corner of Main Sreet and Main Street. We are the crossroads and central gathering place. Knowing an AED is available may one day save someone’s life.”

The AEDs located in company managed grocery stores are highly visible and ready for deployment should the unfortunate event of a sudden cardiac arrest occur in their facilities. With trained store personnel and AEDs, Fresh Encounterstores are making an effort to be prepared for guests.

Fresh Encounter Inc. is headquartered in Findlay and manages 58 grocery retail stores under the brands of Great Scot, Community Markets, Sack n’ Save, King Saver, Chief, Remke and Needler’s Fresh Market.

Submitted by Grant Covault, advertising manager, Fresh Encounter Inc.