Christian Academy Patriot Pen contest

Winners of the Patriot Pen contest at the Hillsboro Christian Academy are pictured, from left, Spencer Wyckoff, grade 8, third place; Patrick Hardy, grade 8, second place; and Logan Bieler, grade 8, first place. The event was sponsored by Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 and the VFW Auxiliary.

