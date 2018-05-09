Kids in College offers summer enrichment for youth

Ohio University Chillicothe, in partnership with the Chillicothe City Schools and Ross-Pike Education Service District, will once again host the Kids in College (KIC) summer enrichment program in Chillicothe beginning June 11 and ending June 29.

The program, which has been in existence for more than 30 years, is intended to offer myriad classes in the subjects of science, history, theater and more for children in kindergarten through eighth grade in the area.

KIC is three weeks long and takes place in a different location each week including some area downtown businesses, the YMCA, Chillicothe Middle School and the OU Chillicothe campus.

This year’s schedule is as follows: Week 1 will be held June 11-15; Week 2 will be held June 18-22; and Week 3 will be held June 25-29.

Each year, KIC adds new courses to meet the demands of the student population and also as a response to surveys which seek feedback on course content that students and parents are interested in.

This year, new classes include: Genealogy, which teaches children that family history can fun and rewarding; Creating a Puppet for Story Telling with the Pump House Center for the Arts; and Minecraft and Coding, which gives students the opportunity to build complex, artistic creations. Old favorites such as Brush up Your Shakespeare, Stay Cool at the Pool, YMCA Tumbling, and Archeology for Kids are also on the schedule.

Students can take up to two classes per week. Each class is held for one week either in the morning or afternoon and it is encouraged to enroll early to ensure minimum enrollment is met or classes aren’t already full.

The cost for KIC is $40 for the first class and $30 for each additional class. Some courses have additional supplies fees, which are listed in the registration packet. A Kids in College T-shirt is included with the registration fee.

The deadline to register for KIC 2018 is May 29 at 4 p.m. Interested parties can register online at https://commerce.cashnet.com/oucconted or by mail/walk-in at the Chillicothe campus. Registration booklets with course information are available at www.ohio.edu/chillicothe/continuingeducation.

Submitted by Neeley Allen, communications coordinator Ohio University Chillicothe.