Alan Carroll, a certified financial planner (CFP) at O’Dell Capital Management in Hillsboro, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certified financial planner and CFP certification marks in accordance with CFP board certification and renewal requirements.

Carroll has worked at O’Dell Capital Management since 2011. He works with clients to establish, implement and monitor financial goals and objectives.

The CFP marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

The CFP board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning.

Submitted by Denise Young, client service administrator, O’Dell Capital Management.

