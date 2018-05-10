Baker graduates from swine management program

AMVC Management Services, a diversified swine management company, recently graduated nine employees from its Leadership Development Program. Among the graduates is Blair Baker, sow farm manager at Broadview Sires in Greenfield.

AMVC’s Leadership Development Program (LDP) is designed to develop the next generation of swine production leaders by giving them the skills, knowledge and resources to propel their career with AMVC. Individuals are accepted into this program based on their drive to be in a management position within the company. The LDP class attended bimonthly sessions in Audubon, Iowa, to further develop their soft and technical skills. Time was spent in the classroom and on-farm with company experts to allow for in-depth discussions and explanations. Over the course of the last year, Baker participated in a variety of activities to understand all facets of pig farming to better prepare herself for future roles with AMVC. She has been employed with AMVC for two years.

“We are really proud of our recent Leadership Development Program graduates. The growth Blair has shown both personally and professionally over the last year is impressive. We look forward to her continuing to grow into a great leader at AMVC,” said Nick Weihs, AMVC director of leadership development.

This is AMVC’s third class to graduate from the program. AMVC Management Services is headquartered in Audubon, Iowa, and manages swine farms across seven states.

Submitted by Alicia Humphrey, AMVC Management Services.

Blair Baker, left, is congratulated by Nick Weihs for completing the AMVC Leadership Development Program.